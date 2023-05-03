News you can trust since 1891
Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, May 3?

No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read

Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12:00, estimated 12.40

All information was taken from the Luton Airport siteAll information was taken from the Luton Airport site
Arrivals

easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.35 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.27 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.36

The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.

