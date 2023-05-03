Luton Airport: Which flights are cancelled and delayed from Luton Airport today - Wednesday, May 3?
No scheduled departures have been cancelled today at Luton Airport
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:53 BST- 1 min read
Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:
Departures
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wizz W92602 to Prague. Departure 12:00, estimated 12.40
Arrivals
easyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.35 | easyJet EZY2534 from Geneva. Arrival 11.00, estimated 11.27 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.36
Advertisement
Advertisement
The times were correct at the time of writing. Check for updates here.