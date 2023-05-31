Here are all the latest details about flights to and from Luton Airport:

Departures

EasyJet EZY2337 to Malaga. Departure 08.40, estimated 09.00 | EasyJet EZY402 to Glasgow. Departure 08.50, estimated 09.10 | EasyJet EZY2515 to Amsterdam. Departure 09.25, estimated 10.15 | EasyJet EZY621 to Inverness. Departure 09.40, estimated 10.10 | Wizz W61306 to Warsaw Chopin. Departure 14.40, estimated 16.05

All information was taken from the Luton Airport site

Arrivals

EasyJet EZY2512 from Amsterdam. Arriva 08.55, estimated 09.41 | EasyJet EZY2434 from Paris Charles De Gaulle. Arrival 09.10, estimated 09.29 | RyanAir FR3457 from Beziers. Arrival 11.10, estimated 11.35