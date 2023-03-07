At a media event for the DART on Friday (March 3), officials announced that those working at London Luton Airport would get free travel on the shuttle train. LBC explained that employees should contact their human resources department to get registered so they can order the free tickets.

For everyone else, the DART will cost £4.90 each way. Luton residents can get these for half-price by scanning a QR code at the station. Passengers with a disability and those holding a bus pass can travel for free – as can carers and children under five. Children aged five to 15 get half off. To be entitled to the concessionary charges, people need to register here at least 48 hours prior to travelling.