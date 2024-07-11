Luton and Dunstable drivers warned about series of overnight M1 closures this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers planning on using the M1 during the night this month are being warned about a series of closures to the motorway, which started on Monday.

Road resurfacing ad repair works on the M1 mean that there are a series of closures between junctions nine and 14 throughout July.

The motorway will be closed 10pm to 5am on the following dates:

Monday, July 8 for five nights – junction 9 -11a northbound (Harpenden to Dunstable)

Monday, July 15 for two nights – junction 11a - 9 southbound (Dunstable to Harpenden)

Wednesday, July 17 for one night – junction 9 -11a northbound (Harpenden to Dunstable)

Thursday, July 18 for one night – junction 14 -11a southbound (Milton Keynes, Newport Pagnell to Dunstable)

Friday, July 19 for one night - junction 11a -10 southbound (Dunstable to Luton airport)

Katherine Partridge, National Highways project manager for the work, said: “We are closing the road to remove the temporary metal barrier between junctions 10- 11a. This is so we can begin resurfacing lane 3 before reopening junction 10 -11a later this summer. This work is being completed at night when traffic is at its lightest to reduce the impact on motorists.

"During these closures we’ll also be carrying out our repairs to CCTV and variable message signs, which are used to help with the management of traffic on the motorway. The work we are carrying out will provide safer and smoother journeys for those using this section of the M1.”Motorists are asked to follow the official diversion signs and allow extra time to complete their journeys.