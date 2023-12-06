Luton bus operator offers passengers an early Christmas present

Stagecoach East has given its passengers and communities in Bedfordshire an early Christmas present by cutting the prices of its Adult Megarider tickets by 30% for the month.

Adults will be able to roll back the years to pay Youth prices for Megarider 7 and 28 day tickets. These tickets are perfect for Christmas shopping, commuting, days out and more, as they provide unlimited travel in your area.

By using the code EASTYOUTHDEC7 Adults can now save £16 on a 7-Day Megarider for the East Zone, and the same ticket for a Town Zone will cost just £14. Likewise, with the code EASTYOUTHDEC28, Adults can now save £50 on an East Zone ticket or pay just £51 for unlimited travel for 28 days throughout a Town Zone.

The discount will be available only through the Stagecoach Bus app and website. For further information, please see www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/east-megariders

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “This is a wonderful time of the year and we hope to make it even more affordable for everyone to get out and take advantage of all the shops, festive sights and facilities that our region has to offer.

“With a little bit extra money that you have saved on your transport, maybe you can get the kids that extra present or go out with friends or family for that meal or trip to the theatre that none of you will forget.