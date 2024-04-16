Luton commuters warned of rail replacement services due to train line upgrades
Commuters in Luton are being warned of disruption to their journeys as engineers continue to upgrade the Midland Main Line throughout April and May.
Network Rail, East Midlands Railway (EMR) and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) are encouraging passengers to check their journey as engineers will be working across upcoming weekends to upgrade overhead lines south of Bedford.
Teams will work overnight between Bedford and Luton on Sundays throughout April and May, and there will be rail replacement services between the stations from 00.05 to 08.05 on April 21 and on May 5, 12 and 19.
Over the coming weekend, April 20 and 21, there will also be maintenance on the Thameslink lines through central London.
Jenny Saunders, Customer Services Director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “Please plan ahead, and double-check your route before you set off, allowing plenty of extra time if you need to use replacement buses or other alternatives.”