Luton Council welcomes £590k boost to invest in cycle tracks and footpaths
The funding is part of a national £291million package from Active Travel England to make walking, cycling and wheeling more accessible in a bid to get more people making journeys by food or bike.
Councillor Javed Hussain said: “The council welcomes this news of funding for active travel schemes and initiatives. The funding builds on our existing community cycling projects, such as cycle training in schools, our e-cycle hire scheme and behaviour change initiatives with local groups.
“This investment will help us develop and provide active travel schemes identified in our Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan, helping Luton become a healthier, fairer and sustainable town, in line with our 2040 vision.”
Central Bedfordshire Council was awarded £776,672 for similar projects in the area.