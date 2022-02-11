Luton driver nicked after parking up to drink FIVE BOTTLES of alcohol
They thought it was OK to then drive home
Friday, 11th February 2022, 11:50 am
Oh dear, what was this driver thinking?
Officers from Beds, Cambs & Herts Roads Policing Unit stopped this motorist last night (Thursday) after becoming concerned about their driving.
And when police ask if the driver had been drinking. The reply?
“Yes - I’ve parked up and drunk five bottles and now I’m on my way home.”
Sure enough, five empty bottles were found in the back of the car.
Needles to say, the driver failed the roadside breath test and was arrested.