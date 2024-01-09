A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Drivers in and around Luton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week. And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks: M1, from 10pm January 8 to 5am January 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm January 9 to 5am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - hard shoulder closur and exit slip road lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway.