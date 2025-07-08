Luton drivers told to expect delays while traffic lights upgraded along busy road
Drivers have been warned by Luton Council of possible delays along a major road in the town while upgrades are carried out.
A road closure will be in place while engineers replace traffic lights at the junction of New Bedford Road, Austin Road and Kingsdown Road.
The work is expected to be finished by midnight on July 24, according to one.network.
The council said: “Expect delays and account for additional journey time.”
