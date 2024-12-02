Luton drivers warned of overnight closures on the M1

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 16:57 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 09:27 BST
File photo of a road closed signplaceholder image
Luton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week – including overnight closures on the M1.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 11.59pm December 2 to 5am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 6 to 5am December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to 11 - exit slip closure. Lane closure and diversion route for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 9 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11A - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm December 12 to 5am December 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closures for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

