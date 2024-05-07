Luton Dunstable busway closed after collision

Roads were closed after the collision
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 7th May 2024, 14:34 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 16:00 BST
File image of a bus entering the busway. Picture: Tony MargiocchiFile image of a bus entering the busway. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
File image of a bus entering the busway. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Luton Dunstable busway is closed after a collision near Telford Way.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.20pm today (Tuesday) after a collision involving a bus and a van.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dallow Road and Hatters Way were closed – including the entrance to Bury Park – but have since reopened.

The busway remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 159 of 7 May.

This is a developing story and we will share more information as it becomes available.

Related topics:DunstableLutonPoliceBury Park