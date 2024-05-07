File image of a bus entering the busway. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Luton Dunstable busway is closed after a collision near Telford Way.

Police were called to the scene at around 12.20pm today (Tuesday) after a collision involving a bus and a van.

Dallow Road and Hatters Way were closed – including the entrance to Bury Park – but have since reopened.

The busway remains closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 159 of 7 May.