Luton MPs welcome £6 million in funding to improve bus services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bus services in Luton are going to get a boost after the government allocated more than £6 million of funding to improve the network.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Borough Council confirmed that it had been awarded £6,332,356 for the Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), while Central Bedfordshire Council received just over £3 million.

Luton North MP, Sarah Owen, called the funding “extremely welcome”. She said: “Buses are a lifeline for so many in Luton North, from older people, children getting to school, to anyone without a car. They are also a greener method of transport and an important part of cutting traffic problems across our neighbourhoods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The previous government left bus networks to crumble as timetables were cut and services terminated altogether. It is welcome to see that our new government is embracing the challenge of renewal and investing in Luton North's public transport."

Buses in Gilmoss depot. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The investment will improve popular routes, protect rural services and increase bus use for shopping, socialising and commuting.

Rachel Hopkins, Louth South and South Bedfordshire MP, said her constituents were “tired of unreliable, infrequent bus services impacting their travel plans and leaving those in rural areas isolated”.

She explained: “With regeneration plans in our town centre underway, including Luton Town’s new Power Court stadium, we need reliable bus services so people can enjoy everything our town has to offer and access vital services like Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new Government has a plan to deliver better buses across the country, and this funding boost is a crucial step in delivering on this.”

While Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “Buses are the lifeblood of communities, but the system is broken. Too often, passengers are left waiting hours for buses that don’t turn up – and some have been cut off altogether.

“That’s why we’re reforming funding to deliver better buses across the country and end the postcode lottery of bus services.

“And it’s why we’re providing over £1bn of funding to keep fares down, protect local routes and deliver more reliable services.”

“By delivering better buses, we’ll ensure people have proper access to jobs and opportunities – powering economic growth in every corner of the country.”