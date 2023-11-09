Luton named UK's best airport by Condé Nast Traveller readers
Luton airport has been named as the UK’s best airport by readers of the Condé Nast Traveller magazine.
Nominations for the Reader’s Choice Awards are marked on service, food and atmosphere – with more than 240,000 people worldwide sharing their experiences. The airport held the second-place spot for the last three years, but secured first place with a score of 80.78 out of 100.
Neil Thompson, operations director at the airport, said: “Our ongoing investment in the London Luton Airport terminal underlines our commitment to providing first-class facilities and even greater choice for our passengers, and this recognition is testament to the committed and service-led approach of our team.
Alberto Martin, chief executive of the airport, said: “We are delighted that our team’s focus on delivering a simple, friendly passenger experience, along with the strategic investments that have been made in London Luton Airport, has been recognised by such a discerning readership.”