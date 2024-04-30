Luton passengers told to check train journeys ahead of bank holiday strikes

Thameslink train at London Bridge station. Picture: Govia Thameslink Railway

There will be more disruption for Luton train passengers this bank holiday weekend as the ASLEF union stages another strike.

And it’s bad news for commuters as there’ll be no trains across the majority of the Thameslink (GTR) network next Tuesday (May 7). A limited Thameslink shuttle service will run from London St Pancras to Luton and the airport parkway stations.

There will also be an updated timetable from Monday, May 6 until Saturday, May 11 due to a nationwide overtime ban.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director at GTR, said: “With the bank holiday weekend fast approaching, we’re urging people to plan ahead because, regrettably, industrial action by the ASLEF union will impact train journeys.

“The majority of our services won’t be running on Tuesday, May 7, and this is in addition to planned engineering works during the bank holiday weekend, followed by an overtime ban from Monday, May 6. If you’re planning to travel by train next week, please check your journey online.