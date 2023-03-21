Luton’s cycling commuters can now use a new, more secure bike hub at the town’s station, thanks to Thameslink opening the facility last week.

Those passengers using pedal power to get to the station can get a free fob from the ticket office to store their bikes. An event held last week celebrated the opening of the hub where customers were offered a free cycle safety check by 'Dr Bike' of EMC Cycle Repairs.

Thameslink’s customer services director, Jenny Saunders, said: “This more secure bike hub at Luton is going to make a real difference to our customers who prefer to pedal to the station to complete the sustainable journey on one of our electric trains.”

Thameslink station manager Hilton Matareke on bike with, from left, Ross Bartholomew (Optyma Security); Andrew Chillingsworth (Thameslink CSR manager); Chris Wilkinson, Nathan Burge, Carol Thomas (Luton Council) and Ethan Masih ('Dr Bike')