News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
17 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Luton rail passengers benefit from new more secure bike hub at station

Cyclists can store their bikes for free

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT

Luton’s cycling commuters can now use a new, more secure bike hub at the town’s station, thanks to Thameslink opening the facility last week.

Those passengers using pedal power to get to the station can get a free fob from the ticket office to store their bikes. An event held last week celebrated the opening of the hub where customers were offered a free cycle safety check by 'Dr Bike' of EMC Cycle Repairs.

Thameslink’s customer services director, Jenny Saunders, said: “This more secure bike hub at Luton is going to make a real difference to our customers who prefer to pedal to the station to complete the sustainable journey on one of our electric trains.”

Thameslink station manager Hilton Matareke on bike with, from left, Ross Bartholomew (Optyma Security); Andrew Chillingsworth (Thameslink CSR manager); Chris Wilkinson, Nathan Burge, Carol Thomas (Luton Council) and Ethan Masih ('Dr Bike')
Thameslink station manager Hilton Matareke on bike with, from left, Ross Bartholomew (Optyma Security); Andrew Chillingsworth (Thameslink CSR manager); Chris Wilkinson, Nathan Burge, Carol Thomas (Luton Council) and Ethan Masih ('Dr Bike')
Thameslink station manager Hilton Matareke on bike with, from left, Ross Bartholomew (Optyma Security); Andrew Chillingsworth (Thameslink CSR manager); Chris Wilkinson, Nathan Burge, Carol Thomas (Luton Council) and Ethan Masih ('Dr Bike')
Most Popular

EMC Cycle Repairs’ Ethan Masih said: “This new more secure hub gives commuters the confidence to cycle their way to the station. I often spoke to clients that seemed reluctant to cycle, but they now have confidence in the new system.”

ThameslinkLuton