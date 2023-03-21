Luton rail passengers benefit from new more secure bike hub at station
Cyclists can store their bikes for free
Luton’s cycling commuters can now use a new, more secure bike hub at the town’s station, thanks to Thameslink opening the facility last week.
Those passengers using pedal power to get to the station can get a free fob from the ticket office to store their bikes. An event held last week celebrated the opening of the hub where customers were offered a free cycle safety check by 'Dr Bike' of EMC Cycle Repairs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Thameslink’s customer services director, Jenny Saunders, said: “This more secure bike hub at Luton is going to make a real difference to our customers who prefer to pedal to the station to complete the sustainable journey on one of our electric trains.”
EMC Cycle Repairs’ Ethan Masih said: “This new more secure hub gives commuters the confidence to cycle their way to the station. I often spoke to clients that seemed reluctant to cycle, but they now have confidence in the new system.”