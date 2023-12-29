Luton rail passengers warned as severe disruption expected on Thameslink this weekend

Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Rail passengers are being warned to expect severe disruption this New Year weekend.

On Saturday (December 30) passengers are warned to check before they set out and expect cancellations – while on Sunday there will be trains in the morning but a significantly reduced services north of London and south to Brighton from the afternoon onwards. There will be no Thameslink trains overnight.

Holidaymakers setting out to Luton Airport will be ble to use EMR trains and Luton Express – but these will finish earlier on Sunday.

Sutton, Rainham and Sevenoaks Thameslink trains will continue to run. Southern and Gatwick Express trains are not affected and Gatwick Airport will continue to be served.

You can check how your journey will be affected on the Thameslink website.

Jenny Saunders, customer services director, said: “We’re very sorry that we’ve had to alter and reduce our service this weekend. As with train companies in other parts of the country, this is because of train crew shortages, with winter illnesses having a particular impact.

“We’re doing our best to limit the impact and spread services but, regrettably, we strongly advise passengers to check their journeys before setting out. On Sunday, the service will be particularly affected in the afternoon with no Thameslink trains overnight.”