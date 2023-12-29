Luton rail passengers warned as severe disruption expected on Thameslink this weekend
Rail passengers are being warned to expect severe disruption this New Year weekend.
On Saturday (December 30) passengers are warned to check before they set out and expect cancellations – while on Sunday there will be trains in the morning but a significantly reduced services north of London and south to Brighton from the afternoon onwards. There will be no Thameslink trains overnight.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holidaymakers setting out to Luton Airport will be ble to use EMR trains and Luton Express – but these will finish earlier on Sunday.
Sutton, Rainham and Sevenoaks Thameslink trains will continue to run. Southern and Gatwick Express trains are not affected and Gatwick Airport will continue to be served.
Jenny Saunders, customer services director, said: “We’re very sorry that we’ve had to alter and reduce our service this weekend. As with train companies in other parts of the country, this is because of train crew shortages, with winter illnesses having a particular impact.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We’re doing our best to limit the impact and spread services but, regrettably, we strongly advise passengers to check their journeys before setting out. On Sunday, the service will be particularly affected in the afternoon with no Thameslink trains overnight.”
Ticket acceptance is being arranged across rail replacements and other routes and passengers can claim compensation if their journey is delayed by 15 minutes or more. Visit the website for more imformation.