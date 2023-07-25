Luton residents urged to air their views in roads and transport survey

People in Luton are being urged to have their say on the conditions and quality of highways and transport services.

Luton is among local authorities to sign up to a public satisfaction survey run by The National Highways and Transport Network. There are nine themed surveys to fill in and people can complete the areas relevant to them. Answers will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The questionnaire will be sent to a random sample of at least 3,300 of Luton’s residents, with local and national results to be published later this year.

Luton Council is among authorities which have signed up to the public survey. Image submitted.

Since the survey is based on a sample, residents who have received a copy are being urged to take part. They can complete the survey online if they prefer, a short web link will be printed on the front of the questionnaire.

However, anyone can respond to the survey even if they do not receive a paper version, by visiting the Luton Let’s Talk portal on the council’s website and completing it online.

Cllr Javed Hussain, portfolio holder for sustainable development and highways at Luton Council said: “There are real benefits to conducting a public survey in this way as it helps us understand people’s views on areas such as highways maintenance, road safety and public transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement