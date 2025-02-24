Luton road closures - drivers warned to expect delays on the M1

File photo of a road closed sign

Drivers in and around Luton will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm February 24 to 5am February 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway.

• A421, from 10pm February 27 to 5am February 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 - entry slip road closure and diversion route due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm February 28 to 5am March 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 - lane closure for signs - erection works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm March 4 to 5am March 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.