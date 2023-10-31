Luton road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Luton's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm March 27 to 5am December 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - entry slip road closures. Lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M1, from 10pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to 11 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M1, from 10pm October 30 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 entry slip road hard shoulder closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.
M1, from 10pm November 1 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
A5, from 10pm November 13 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 Both Directions Watling Street to Chalton, diversion for maintenance works on behalf of local authority.