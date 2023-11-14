Luton road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Luton's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that these closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
A5, from 10pm November 13 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Watling Street to Chalton, diversion for maintenance works
M1, from 10pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closure for communications works
M1, from 10pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works
A1081, from 10pm November 20 to 5am November 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 9 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway reconstruction renewal