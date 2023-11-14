Keep an eye out for these

A number of roads are subject to improvement works this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Luton's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that these closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A5, from 10pm November 13 to 5am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions Watling Street to Chalton, diversion for maintenance works

M1, from 10pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closure for communications works

M1, from 10pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works