Luton road closures: four M1 closures for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A1081, to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
One has started today:
• M1, from 10pm October 21 to 5am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A1081, from 10pm October 25 to 5am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to Newlands Road - lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.
• A5, from 10pm November 1 to 5am November 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11A - exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
