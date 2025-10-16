Luton road closures in November for Remembrance Day, fireworks, Christmas lights, and Sikh procession

It’s that time of year when the celebrations and events seem to come in thick and fast in Luton, so we are giving you some notice before the road closures really start.

Ahead of November’s events, Luton Borough Council has revealed a series of temporary road closures.

Starting on November 1, several roads will be closed for Luton Fireworks Display in Popes Meadow until November 4. Closures will affect Old Bedford Road, from Cromwell Hill to Stockingstone Road, as well as Alwyn Close, Bowling Green Lane, Clarendon Road, Cromwell Hill, Earls Meade, Frederick Street, Greenside Park, Havelock Road, Havelock Rise, Knights Field, Mussons Path, Reginald Street, The Wickets, Trowbridge Gardens, Wardown Crescent, Wensleydale, and William Street. Diversion routes will be signposted via Stockingstone Road and New Bedford Road, and parking bays on Old Bedford Road will be suspended.

These closures will be in place from 4pm to 9pm each day, or until the fireworks display finishes.

On November 5, Marsh Farm Fireworks Display will mean Denham Close, Morris Close, Northwell Drive, and Wexham Close are closed – also from 4pm to 9pm. A diversion route will be in place via Stockholm Way, Wauluds Bank Drive, and The Moakes. Parking bays on Northwell Drive will be suspended during the closure.

On November 9, road closures will support the annual Remembrance Day commemorations. Marsh Road will be closed for its full length, with a diversion route provided via Waller Avenue, Dunstable Road, Oakley Road, Poynters Road, Leagrave High Street, and Grange Avenue. In the area near the town hall, closures will include Alma Street, Castle Street, Castle Street Roundabout, Church Street (from St Mary’s to Park Street West), Flowers Way, George Street, Gordon Street, Manchester Street, New Bedford Road (from Alma Street to Manchester Street), Peel Street, Park Street West (from Park Street to Flowers Way), Upper George Street (from Wellington Street to Gordon Street), Vicarage Street, and Wellington Street (from Stuart Street to George Street).

No diversion routes will be available for these roads. Drivers should expect these closures from 9.30am to 12pm.

On November 11, a short section of St Thomas’ Road, situated on the west side of the war memorial traffic island at its junction with Hitchin Road, will be closed to allow the Remembrance Day ceremony to take place. No diversion route will be available, and the closure will be in place for 45 minutes from 10.45am.

For the Luton Christmas Lights Switch-On on November 22, George Street, Upper George Street (from Wellington Street to Gordon Street), Manchester Street, Wellington Street (from Stuart Street to George Street), and Peel Street will be closed. No diversion routes will be available during this event, and the closures will operate from 12.00pm to 8.00pm, or until the event concludes.

For the Luton Sikh Procession, a number of roads will be temporarily closed on November 23. Affected roads include Dunstable Road (from Stuart Street to Birch Link), Dallow Road, Birch Link, Cardigan Street, Leagrave Road, Woodland Avenue, Biscot Mill Roundabout, Montrose Avenue, Stockingstone Roundabout, Stockingstone Road, Old Bedford Road, Guildford Street, Bridge Street, New Bedford Road, Inkerman Street, Collingdon Street, and Liverpool Road. Diversions will be in place where possible via Telford Way, New Bedford Road, Montrose Avenue, Woodland Avenue, and Leagrave Road.

