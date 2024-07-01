Luton road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 1st Jul 2024, 17:15 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2024, 13:51 BST
The closure impacting Luton's drivers this week
Luton's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And it is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

