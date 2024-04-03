Luton road closures: Three for drivers to avoid over next fortnight
Luton's drivers will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network.
The latest expected works list from National Highways shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am April 20 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade.
One more closure will begin over the next two weeks: A1081, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 - exit slip road link road closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works