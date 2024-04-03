Luton road closures: Three for drivers to avoid over next fortnight

Two are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 09:47 BST
Road closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA ImagesRoad closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images
Road closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

Luton's drivers will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network.

The latest expected works list from National Highways shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am April 20 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade.

One more closure will begin over the next two weeks: A1081, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 - exit slip road link road closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works

