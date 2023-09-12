News you can trust since 1891
Luton road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Thankfully, there will be slight delays
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 12th Sep 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read
Luton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Watch out for delays on these roads this weekWatch out for delays on these roads this week
M1, from 10pm September 11 to 5am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm September 13 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway.

