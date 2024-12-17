Luton road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

A number of projects have been authorised, photo from David Davies PA Images

Luton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm December 17 to 5am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to 12 - lane closure for barrier fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm December 19 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 11 to junction 11a - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.