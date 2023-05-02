Luton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

M1, from 10pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

