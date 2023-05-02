News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
13 minutes ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
1 hour ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
2 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
3 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
4 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK

Luton road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Thankfully, them are only expected to cause slight delays

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:24 BST

Luton's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

M1, from 10pm May 2 to 5am May 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

Keep an eye out for theseKeep an eye out for these
Keep an eye out for these
Most Popular

M1, from 10pm May 3 to 5am May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to junction 11 - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

M1, from 10pm May 11 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:Luton