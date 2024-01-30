A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images

Drivers in Luton will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks: A5, from 9pm February 5 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs.