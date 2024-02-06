Luton road closures: Two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
The latest expected works list shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am March 30 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage.
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade.