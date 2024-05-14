Luton road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 14th May 2024, 13:05 BST
A number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA ImagesA number of roadworks have been authorised this week, photo from David Davies PA Images
Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And they are both are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am June 1 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

