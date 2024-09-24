Road sign. David Davies/PA

Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

M1, from 10pm September 23 to 5am September 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 to junction 9 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to barrier - permanent works on behalf of Ringway.