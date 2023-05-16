News you can trust since 1891
Luton road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 09:43 BST- 1 min read

Luton's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

Keep an eye out for these road closuresKeep an eye out for these road closures
M1, from 10pm May 17 to 5am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M1, from 10pm May 18 to 5am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 10 to junction 11 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

