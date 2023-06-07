News you can trust since 1891
Luton to Dunstable Busway to close for a week for maintenance

It will close tomorrow
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 16:12 BST
Part of the BuswayPart of the Busway
Part of the Busway

Commuters are warned to plan ahead and expect delays as a section of the Luton to Dunstable Busway is close for up to a week.

Luton Council announced that a section of the transport route between Luton town centre and Chaul End would close from tomorrow (June 8) as essential maintenance is carried out..

A tweet from the council read: “We anticipate the work to take approximately one week. We apologise for any inconvenience and will keep you posted on any updates.”

