Luton to Dunstable Busway to close for a week for maintenance
It will close tomorrow
Commuters are warned to plan ahead and expect delays as a section of the Luton to Dunstable Busway is close for up to a week.
Luton Council announced that a section of the transport route between Luton town centre and Chaul End would close from tomorrow (June 8) as essential maintenance is carried out..
A tweet from the council read: “We anticipate the work to take approximately one week. We apologise for any inconvenience and will keep you posted on any updates.”