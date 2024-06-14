Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Passengers travelling across the rail network from Luton are being warned of disruption to their journeys ahead of next week’s engineering works.

On Sunday, June 23, the East Midlands Railway (EMR) line between Wellingborough and London St Pancras will be closed for “vital engineering works” on the Midland Mainline.

As work is completed to modernise signalling controls between the stations, there will be rail replacement buses for passengers wanting to use the network.

Between 30 and 60 minutes will be added onto journey times, as EMR and Thameslink puts on bus routes to help customers to get to their destinations.

Luton train station. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

EMR customers are asked to check their ticket restrictions before using any other operators to avoid any unnecessary charges. Tickets for "EMR only" routes must be used on its planned rail replacement services.

Customers travelling to Luton Airport Parkway are also advised to check EMR's website for details regarding the rail replacement schedule.

Philippa Cresswell, customer service director for EMR, said: “We recommend customers planning to travel to or from London on 23 June to check their journeys in advance by looking for journey updates on the EMR website.

“We are working closely with Network Rail to keep customers moving throughout the engineering work, and EMR services will be running where possible.

“Customers’ journeys may be longer than normal, with rail replacement buses and amended timetables in place.”