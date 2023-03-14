The M1 between Luton and Dunstable is closed northbound due to a serious collision, according to National Highways.

The stretch between junction 10 and 11 is currently closed while emergency service attend at the scene, assisted by traffic officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The National Highways website explains: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”