M1 between Luton and Dunstable closed after serious collision

National Highways announced the closure this morning

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT- 1 min read

The M1 between Luton and Dunstable is closed northbound due to a serious collision, according to National Highways.

The stretch between junction 10 and 11 is currently closed while emergency service attend at the scene, assisted by traffic officers.

The National Highways website explains: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Pictured: M1 northbound motorway - junction 10, Luton Airport
