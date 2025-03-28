M1 closed between Luton and Houghton Regis after multi-car crash

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:04 BST
The M1 near Luton. Picture: Olivia PrestonThe M1 near Luton. Picture: Olivia Preston
The M1 near Luton. Picture: Olivia Preston
Drivers are being warned of delays on the M1 this morning after multiple vehicles were involved in a crash.

The northbound carriageway is closed between junction 11, Luton, and junction 11a, Houghton Regis.

There are currently delays of over 30 minutes as emergency services attend the scene.

This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.

Related topics:LutonHoughton Regis

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice