Luton drivers are being warned of two M1 closures set to start this week – with delays of up to half an hour.

From 10pm on December 13 to 5am on December 14 the M1 northbound will be closed between junctions 9 and 10 for roadworks. Delays are expected to be under 10 minutes.

And from 10pm on December 14 to 5am on December 16 there are expected to be delays of up to half an hour as the M1 southbound between junctions 10 and 9 is closed.