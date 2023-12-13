One person has been taken to hospital

The M1 near Luton has reopened after a “serious collision” this morning (Wednesday), but drivers are warned of an extra hour of travelling time due to the backlog.

The collision, which happened at around 5.46am, involved a heavy goods vehicle and a car between J11 and J10 near Luton Airport. National Highways said: “Long delays currently remain on approach, adding at least 60 minutes to normal journey times. Police collision investigations are currently taking place at the scene. The carriageway will likely require emergency resurfacing due to a reported spillage of fuel across multiple lanes."

Bedfordshire Police said: “We were called at around 5.40am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a lorry on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 11 and 10. One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries and the carriageway is currently closed from junction 11.

"Anyone with information can contact us either calling 101 or reporting online.”