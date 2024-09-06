Resurfacing works. Picture: National Highways: East

Drivers are told to allow for extra time when travelling on the M1 near Luton this morning (September 6) while two lanes are closed for emergency resurfacing.

The two lanes are closed on the M1 northbound between junction nine, Redbourn, and junction 10, Luton, after a two-vehicle collision last night.

National Highways has said: “Please allow extra time if travelling in the area as approx. 3 miles of congestion on approach.”

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as more information becomes available.