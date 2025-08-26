M1 near Luton closed overnight due to overturned lorry

The overturned HGV. Picture: Highways England

The M1 Northbound near Luton was closed overnight after a lorry overturned on the road.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HGV overturned at around 6.30am on Tuesday, August 27, spilling around 350 litres of diesel onto the road.

Three of four lanes were closed on the M1 northbound between 10 Pepperstock Interchange (Luton (S), Luton Airport A1081) and J11 Leagrave Interchange (Luton, Dunstable A505) for most of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the lorry was recovered at around noon, the damage caused by the spill meant a complete road resurfacing was required.

The lorry has now been removed - but the road needs resurfacing due to the diesel spill

And while National Highways stated there would be delays of around two hours, some motorists reported being stuck in traffic upwards of five hours.

A total closure was put in place overnight as contractors began emergency works, which were expected to remain in place until 5am this morning (August 27).

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.