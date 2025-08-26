M1 near Luton closed overnight due to overturned lorry
The HGV overturned at around 6.30am on Tuesday, August 27, spilling around 350 litres of diesel onto the road.
Three of four lanes were closed on the M1 northbound between 10 Pepperstock Interchange (Luton (S), Luton Airport A1081) and J11 Leagrave Interchange (Luton, Dunstable A505) for most of the day.
While the lorry was recovered at around noon, the damage caused by the spill meant a complete road resurfacing was required.
And while National Highways stated there would be delays of around two hours, some motorists reported being stuck in traffic upwards of five hours.
A total closure was put in place overnight as contractors began emergency works, which were expected to remain in place until 5am this morning (August 27).
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.