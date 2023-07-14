News you can trust since 1891
M1 northbound closed after serious collision between Luton and Dunstable

‘Expect delays’ says National Highways
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Road closed signRoad closed sign
Drivers are being warned to expect delays as the M1 is closed northbound between J10 (Luton) and J11 (for Dunstable) due to a serious collision.

All emergency services are in attendance, alongside National Highways Traffic Officers who are providing assistance with traffic management.

A diversion is in place as follows:

Diverted traffic is advised to follow the hollow square symbol.

Exit the M1 northbound at J10 and take the 2nd exit to join the A1081 Airport Way northbound

Continue on the A1081 and then merge onto the A653 and then onto the A505 Gypsy lane north-westerly

Continue on the A505 to the Windmill Road / Crawley Green Road / A6 Mary Road interchange

At the interchange, take the 1st exit onto the A505 Park Viaduct

Continue on the A505 and then merge onto the A5065 Hatters Way

Continue on the A5065 Hatters Way to the roundabout with the A505 Poynters Road Roundabout

At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto the A505 and then re-join the M1 northbound at J11

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

