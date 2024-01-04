M1 roadworks to improve safety near Luton set to last until next spring
Work to improve safety along the M1 near Luton is set to start next week, National Highways has revealed today (Thursday).
But drivers are facing over a year of disruption, with the work expected to be completed by spring 2025.
Changes will be made to a 11.2 mile stretch of the road, with contractors replacing the existing metal central reservation barrier with a concrete one between junction 10 near Luton Airport and junction 13 at Bedford and Milton Keynes South.
National Highways says that concrete barriers are stronger than metal ones and “significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another”.
The road layout will be temporarily changed from Wednesday, January 10. Narrower lanes will be put in place along with CCTV and a temporary 50mph average speed restriction to ensure the safety of road workers and road users during this time. These narrow lanes will be installed under overnight road closures during weekdays, between 9pm to 6am, when traffic is at its lowest.
Nick Wells, National Highways Regional Sponsor, said: “Safety is our top priority. Upgrading these barriers will improve journeys and significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another, improving safety and reducing the duration of incident-related congestion.
“We will continue to deliver safety enhancements to these motorways, which are among the busiest in the country and are relied on by hundreds of thousands of people every day. We thank road users for their patience while we carry out this upgrade.”