Major Luton road to close for 20 nights for improvements

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 7th Oct 2025, 12:50 BST
Road closed sign. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Road closed sign. Picture: Olivia Preston
Drivers are being warned of some disruption in Luton overnight in the next few weeks as a major road in the town is closed for improvements.

A section of New Bedford Road, from the roundabout with Riddy Lane to the roundabout with Stockingstone Road, will close on weeknights starting next Monday.

Between 8pm and 5am the stretch of road will be closed to allow for roadworks to be carried out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be out of action for 20 nights from October 13 to November 7.

The council said: “These closures are necessary to complete the full carriageway resurfacing, construction of new traffic islands and finalise signal installation.”

All noisy work is expected to be done before “midnight to reduce any disruption to nearby residents”.

There will be a signs for the diversion in place while the work is being completed.

Related topics:Luton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice