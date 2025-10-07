Major Luton road to close for 20 nights for improvements

Road closed sign. Picture: Olivia Preston

Drivers are being warned of some disruption in Luton overnight in the next few weeks as a major road in the town is closed for improvements.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A section of New Bedford Road, from the roundabout with Riddy Lane to the roundabout with Stockingstone Road, will close on weeknights starting next Monday.

Between 8pm and 5am the stretch of road will be closed to allow for roadworks to be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be out of action for 20 nights from October 13 to November 7.

The council said: “These closures are necessary to complete the full carriageway resurfacing, construction of new traffic islands and finalise signal installation.”

All noisy work is expected to be done before “midnight to reduce any disruption to nearby residents”.

There will be a signs for the diversion in place while the work is being completed.