Major Luton road to close for 20 nights for improvements
A section of New Bedford Road, from the roundabout with Riddy Lane to the roundabout with Stockingstone Road, will close on weeknights starting next Monday.
Between 8pm and 5am the stretch of road will be closed to allow for roadworks to be carried out.
It will be out of action for 20 nights from October 13 to November 7.
The council said: “These closures are necessary to complete the full carriageway resurfacing, construction of new traffic islands and finalise signal installation.”
All noisy work is expected to be done before “midnight to reduce any disruption to nearby residents”.
There will be a signs for the diversion in place while the work is being completed.