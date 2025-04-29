Major Luton road to close overnight for emergency water works

Roadworks. Photo by National Motor Museum/Heritage Images/Getty Images

People in Luton are being warned of disruption this afternoon as Affinity Water closes a major road for emergency works.

Luton Borough Council told drivers to plan their journeys ahead of time while Kingsway Road is closed.

The stretch of road, by the exit of the depot, will be shut from 4pm today (Tuesday, April 29) until 6pm on Wednesday, April 30.

There will be two-way traffic lights in place as engineers carry out work.

Affinity Water has been contacted for comment.