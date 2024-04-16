Road sign. Picture: David Davies/PA

Luton's motorists will have multiple road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am April 20 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And more closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A1081, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 - exit slip road link road closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, B5120 Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

A5, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Woburn Road to Alison's Brook - two-way traffic signals due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway.

A1081, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1081 / M1 westbound, New Airport Way to M1 southbound, junction 10 - entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.