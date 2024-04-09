Major road closures for Luton drivers need to know about over next fortnight - including on M1
Drivers in and around Luton will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And some of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am April 20 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage.
A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade.
A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade.
A5, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage.
And more closures will begin over the next two weeks:
A1081, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 - exit slip road link road closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.
M1, from 10pm April 13 to 5am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 10 - lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs.