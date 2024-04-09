Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers in and around Luton will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And some of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Road closed sign. Photo from David Davies PA Images

A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am April 20 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage.

A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade.

A5, from 5am March 2 2024 to 11.59pm January 1 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - lane closure and narrow lanes for construction improvement/upgrade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A5, from 8pm April 1 to 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Road Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage.

And more closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A1081, from 10pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 10 - exit slip road link road closure, lane closure and diversion route for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.