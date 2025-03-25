Man arrested in Luton on suspicion of attempted murder as victim in critical condition

Police news.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was found with life-threatening injuries in Luton this morning (Tuesday).

Armed police were called to Repton Close just before 7.40am. A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A police chase ended in Conway Road and a man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Birch Link is closed at the junction with Leagrave Road as officers investigate, and there is an increased police presence in the area.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed anything or has information that could assist our investigation is asked to report online or call 101, quoting reference 63 of 25 March or Operation Nairn.”