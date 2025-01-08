Man dies after van crashes into wall in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

One man has died after a van crashed into wall in Luton early this morning (Wednesday).

Police were called about a black Vauxhall Vivaro van that “had travelled at speed” along Toddington Road, crossing the junction of Grange Road before leaving the road and hitting a wal at around 2.05am.

Emergency services were at the scene, but the driver of the van died of his injuries.

Sergeant Alex Ward Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.

“We need to piece together exactly what happened and are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or calling 101 quoting Operation Dortmond.