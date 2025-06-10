Man stabbed outside Luton railway station

Luton train station. Picture: Submitted

A man has been stabbed outside Luton Railway Station this morning (Tuesday, June 10).

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that the victim has been taken to hospital.

Rail passengers are being warned to expect delays as police respond to the incident.

Thameslink said: “You can still travel but your train may be delayed. Right now, delays are minor but please check your train before travelling.”

East Midlands Railway services between Bedford and London St Pancras are most affected.

The force said: “Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 92 of 10 June.”

This is a developing story which we will update as more information becomes available.